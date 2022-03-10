News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail, Says He’s Not Suicidal and Innocent

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Sentenced For Disorderly Conduct Convictions

Source: Pool / Getty

Actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to five months in jail for the crime of faking a hate crime. Last year, the former Empire star was convicted of filing a false police report.

Smollet infamously claimed that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. However, soon after his claims, and with digging from investigators, his story started getting shaky. Ultimately, a pair of brothers claimed Smollett orchestrated the whole thing, and although he still maintains his innocence, a jury agreed with prosecutors that it was all a hoax.

On Thursday (March 10), a Chicago judge sentence Smollett to 150 months in jail. Judge James B. Linn read Smollett the riot act. “There are people that are actual, genuine victims of hate crimes that you did damage to,” said the judge, per the New York Times.

But as all things Jussie Smollett have come to be in recent years, he delivered his own drama. Althought he didn’t address the court before his sentence, afterwards he did says, “I am not suicidal. I am not suicidal. I am innocent, and I’m not suicidal,” before being taken into custody while raising his right fist into the air. He also said he respect the judge’s decision but was adamant that if anything does happen to him in jail, it will not be self-harm.

We’re going to bet Smollett gets out early for good behavior. And, when is the Lifetime movie coming out?

 

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail, Says He’s Not Suicidal and Innocent  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

From the movements of the 1960s to the evolution of progressive culture today, college-aged individuals have been one of the…
03.10.22

Truckers From All Over The U.S. Come To…

On Sunday in The District, thousands of truckers from all over the nation headed to Washington D.C. for a protest…
03.07.22

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22
Close