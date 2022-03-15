Seeking Justice For Breonna Taylor, Two Years Later; 50 Cent Plans on Giving Mo’Nique A 2nd Chance; & No More Public Confederate Statues In MD.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Still Seeking Justice: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Meets With Department Of Justice Asking

For Federal Charges Against Trigger-Happy Cops

It has been two years and the story and the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor is still ongoing. Believe it or not, even with some officers being fired and another getting acquitted for his criminal charges, no one has been held legally responsible in the fatal police shooting of Breonna.

So Breonna’s mother is not done fighting to have justice served for her daughter. She has taken the fight to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to have Federal Charges filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

At a press conference after the meeting, Breonna’s mother said “I’m here at the Department of Justice asking them to do the right thing, this is bigger than Breonna. If no one addresses this issue, they’ll keep kicking in our doors and murdering us.”

50 Cent Calls on Oprah and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo’Nique, Says He’s Going to ‘Put

Her Back On’

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has been very vocal about her being snubbed in Hollywood and now it seems she has some support. 50 Cent The Power Book creator believes Mo’Nique deserves another chance in Tinseltown. So much he’s even asked for an apology from Oprah and Tyler Perry for blacklisting her.

He also posted on his Instagram with the caption “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has went on for way to long,” “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on.”

And how did Mo’Nique react to the news. Well while on stage at a comedy show she played 50’s song Many Men did a little celebratory dance and even dropped it low.

Maryland removes the state’s last courthouse Confederate statue

it is now official, Maryland has no more confederate statues in public spaces after the last one was removed from the lawn of the Talbot County courthouse in Easton, where it stood previously for over 100 years.

The 13 foot statute known as the Talbot boys will be taken to the Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia., which was the site of a Confederate victory in 1862.

Although there are no more in public spaces there are still some confederate statues in certain places such as some battlefields and cemeteries.

according to SPLC data Southern Poverty Law Center., more than 160 Confederate symbols, including 94 monuments, were removed in 2020 and more than 70 in 2021 compared to just 58 monuments being removed between 2015 and 2019,

