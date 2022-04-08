Celebrity News
Jordyn Woods Flaunts $810 Manolo Blahnik Birkenstocks Gifted By Boyfriend Karl Towns

Birkenstocks got a luxury facelift in their latest collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.

While some of us showcased what we ate for dinner last night on our Instagram stories, Jordyn Woods posted $810 Manolo Blahnik Birkenstocks that she received from her beau Karl Towns as a “just because” gift.

The model posted the classic fuchsia velvet slides, which feature blinged-out buckles, to her Instagram stories with the caption, “@karltowns always surprises me with the best things.” The video included a close-up shot of her shoes, then it panned to the right to show a blue closed-toe version of the Manolo Blahnik slides that we assume Karl purchased for himself.

Birkenstock is a German shoe manufacturer that has been around for years. The classic brand recently collaborated with Manolo Blahnik to recreate the classic Boston Clog and Arizona sandal. The remixed collection consists of fuchsia and cobalt-blue velvet slides and black leather slides featuring signature Manolo embellishments.

Jordyn and Karl are known for twinning and stepping on necks in these streets as a couple. One day they are donning matching ankle-length furs and the next day all-black looks.  Karl is always gifting Jordyn something fly, and she doesn’t mine displaying how thoughtful the NBA player is.

If the saying “a couple who slays together, stays together” is true, then Jordyn and Karl are in it for the long haul.

