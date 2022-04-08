Serena Shows Off Her Moves And Pole Dancing Skills In Sexy Tik Tok

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams has moves on and off the tennis court! The tennis star/entrepreneur celebrated her boss status with an Instagram post of her subtly dancing with Latto’s song “It’s Givin” as the soundtrack to the sexy video.

Serena was feeling the TGIF spirit and herself as she moved her hips from side to side in a little black ruffled dress accessorized by black and gold Valentino heels. In her caption, Serena quoted Latto’s lyrics by typing, “Bring the table to the table.” Her followers cheered her on and were feeling her self-love antics. Her bestie LaLa wrote, “Yes Rena!!!” While another follower commented, “#youfine THIS ENERGY IS EVERYTHING!! ”

Apparently, Serena is no stranger to seductively moving her body. According to the latest video on her TikTok account, she can work a pole like nobody’s business.

In the fitness video Serena is seen showcasing different Nike athletic apparel with, Beyonce’s hit “Flawless” playing on the video, as she makes her way to the pole. She then hops on the pole like a pro for another outfit change, does a perfect spin, then ends the video in a navy blue, velvet Nike dress the features Williams on the back of the dress with the numbers 00 underneath her name. If you didn’t think Serena was multi-talented, we are sure these videos have changed your mind.

Get it Serena!

