Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsReality TV Stars

Garcelle Beauvais Shines In Sparkly Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Promo Shoot

Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to show off her latest look while shooting promos for the next season of "RHOBH."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards Highlighting "The Black Cinematic Universe"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on the way and Garcelle Beauvais did not come to play when it comes to serving LEWKS ahead of the season premiere.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old TV personality and actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from her promo shoot for the upcoming season of the popular reality show and she looks absolutely stunning!

Donning a sparkling silver one-shouldered gown from David Koma’s RE ’22 collection, the reality star served face and body as she posed alongside her cast mates while shooting photos for the reality show. She paired the look with matching silver dangling earrings and blinged our bracelets to add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair sleek and straight with a part down the middle to frame both sides of her gorgeous face. “Thank you team @ernestocasillas @iamdavontae @ashleyloewen 💎 #rhobh,” the beauty captioned her IG carousel while thanking her glam squad for getting her right for the photo set. Check it out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CcI0XFhpEwf/

 

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this dazzling look on the star as many of Garcelle’s 1.1 million IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Absolutely stunning look! Shine bright like a diamond!” one fan wrote while alluding to Rihanna’s popular song lyric. Another fan commented and wrote, “You are so beautiful, can’t wait to see you this season ❤” while another simply left, “Wowzer 🤩” underneath the flawless pic.

Beauties, what do you think of Garcelle’s gorgeous look?

Don’t miss… Garcelle Beauvais Teams Up With HomeGoods To Celebrate Teachers With A Decked Out Teacher’s Lounge

Garcelle Beauvais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

Garcelle Beauvais Shines In Sparkly Gown For ‘RHOBH’ Promo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

101-Year-Old West Virginia Native Awarded Honorary Diploma

101-year-old Merrill Pittman Cooper recently received an honorary diploma.
04.11.22

Mayor Muriel Bowser Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared via twitter Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 and followed with more tweets saying…
04.07.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

Senate Democrats were joined by Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins in advancing Jackson's nomination.
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.
04.05.22

What Are Reparations And Why Are They Important?

Reparations are defined in the Oxford dictionary as, “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying…
04.01.22

KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing Highlights Importance Of Public Defenders

By attacking public defenders, Republican Senators are attacking the guidance and supervision of the administrative oversight provided by the United…
03.22.22

Candace Owens Goes On Transphobic Rant Over Dr.…

While speaking with Fox News's Tucker Carlson on March. 15, the Daily Wire podcast host lit into the publication's choice…
03.17.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

Xerox CEO Ursula Burns argued that working moms shouldn't be expected to do it all in today's society.
03.16.22
84 itemsUS-POLITICS-REID

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus…

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are…
03.14.22

Clarence Thomas Sounds Like A Fox Pundit Railing…

If Thomas were really worried about the Court’s credibility, he would be talking to Ginni Thomas about respecting democracy and…
04.06.22