Eve Is Basking In Motherhood As She Poses On Her Instagram Stories With Her Son

"Never been this tired. Never been this happy," the rapper and TV host said on her Instagram stories.

Eve gave us a peek into her sacred world once again. The rapper, actress, and former host took a break from the demands of motherhood to post a picture of herself holding her adorable son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on her Instagram stories.

It is rare for Eve to display her private business, so we are incredibly thankful to get another glimpse of her growing baby boy. She posted a picture of him laying comfortably on her chest with the caption, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.” We are sure Eve’s baby Wilde is currently directing the show and giving his mommy a run for her money, but you can’t tell that Eve is exhausted by the way she is glowing! Eve looks content with flawless skin, perfectly arched eyebrows, and a neat cornrow hairdo. Her son is sound asleep with the cutest fat jaws while dressed in an animal-clad onesie.

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their son Wilde on February 1st of this year after revealing she was pregnant in October 2021. Eve has been open about fertility issues in the past, so it is wonderful to see her and her son healthy and thriving. We can’t wait to see more pictures of her little man and his developing personality. He is absolutely adorable!

Motherhood definitely agrees with Eve!

