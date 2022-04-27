Harvard To Atone For Involvement In Slavery; Kingpins In Custody After Major Drug Bust In MD; & MTV’s Making Da Band Star Arrested In Maryland.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

So Harvard University is trying to atone for their involvement in slavery. They published a report saying that since it began in 1636 they found that their faculty and staff enslaved 70 people up until the banning of slavery in 1783.

These slaves stayed on campus and took care of faculty, staff, and students.

The report also found that university professors supported eugenics, which is the concept of encouraging selective breeding for the purpose of purifying the human race.

They also discovered that “During the first half of the 19th century, more than a third of the money donated or promised to Harvard by private individuals came from just five men who made their fortunes from slavery and slave-produced commodities.”

So to atone, Harvard has created The Legacy of Slavery Fund a $100 million endowment.

The University also plans to partner with HBCU’s through different initiatives and are even working to identify Black and Indigenous students who are direct descendants of people enslaved in the U.S.

Slavery was criminal and all these other schools with this kind of history should be following suit

Police say drug bust confiscated enough drugs to kill entire cities

Now speaking of criminal, Police say they recently made a big drug bust that took down some known drug pins in Maryland and confiscated enough drugs that could have killed everyone on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The bust uncovered more than 200 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of a million dollars and add to that more than 30 guns as well.

According to the DEA, there was enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people and when you mix it with the heroin, it was enough fatal doses to kill every individual on the eastern shore of Maryland.”

The two year investigation had local and state police along with federal agents working together and warrants in Caroline County, Dorchester County, Prince George’s County, and Anne Arundel County. were issued which led to the arrest of 9 suspects who remain in custody without bond.

And more charges could be coming, police say their investigation spans not only into other states, but also other countries

Former MTV Star ‘Chopper’ Arrested In Maryland On Sex Trafficking Warrant From Las

Vegas

Do you remember the reality show MTV’s Making The Band from the early 2000’s, when Diddy was putting together his group of young artists.

Then you might remember Chopper, one of the members from season, whose real name is Kevin Barnes?.

Well he recently got arrested, while here in Maryland, for sex trafficking. Yes, sex trafficking. He was extradited back to Las Vegas and according to LVMPD, they believe he used his large social media following to recruit women to become sex workers.

And TMZ is reporting they got their hands on some new legal docs, stating that an undercover vice detective in Nevada posing as a sex worker is how he got caught. She says Chopper direct messaged them on Instagram with an offer to make money through prostitution.

The undercover agent said between the alleged social media posts, direct messages, phone calls and fee demand, there was then enough evidence to arrest and charge Chopper with felony sex trafficking.

Barnes was released on his own recognizance and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10.

Police believe there may local victims of Barnes in the region. They’re asked to contact Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4700

and that is what’s happening inside The Buzz