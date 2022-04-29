Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In November of 2021, the Prime Minister of Barbados honored Rihanna with the National Hero Award in her hometown of Bridgetown, Barbados. If we’re being honest, the Fenty empire owner has become a hero in most of our lives. At 34 years old, she’s shown us how a hustler mentality, an authentic spirit, and relentless determination can shift the world through music, fashion, beauty, and art.

Yesterday, April 28th, was National Heroes Day in Barbados, and the Bajan beauty – who always reps her island with pride – took to Instagram to acknowledge her own personal holiday.

In a post she wrote, “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!

I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!

Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor!”

Barbados has every right to be proud of Rihanna. As an island girl, she created a lucrative career for herself while staying true to her roots. She built a billion-dollar empire from the ground up, and she’s remained humble 100% of the way. When she’s not giving back to various charities, she’s marketing products that are size and complexion inclusive while making sure she represents all skin tones and body types. Rihanna is a national treasure, a worldwide hero, and our favorite fashion icon.

Rihanna Celebrates Her First National Heroes Day After Being Named A National Hero In Barbados was originally published on hellobeautiful.com