The story behind the recent attack on Dave Chappelle continues to get weirder. The culprit previously wrote a song about the comedian and the bars were mired in struggle.

As per Raw Story the recent attempt to harm the comic is much more layered than anyone originally thought. On Wednesday, May 4 TMZ reported that Isaiah Lee had penned a song referencing Chappelle. As expected the track falls just as short as when he tried to rush the stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Titled “Dave Chappell”, yes you read that correctly, the 2020 song takes aim at the Half Baked star but the effort is largely underwhelming with lyrics like “laugh at you n***ers a joke” repeated over and over. Additionally, NONAME_TRAPPER (his stage name), seemed to vaguely foretell the attack too with a lyric referencing the venue (“Walkin’ straight into da Bowl”).

Ironically Lee’s social media strategy is more impressive than his music; prior to the incident, he had a little over 32,000 followers. On the flipside, he only followed about 80 users, one of them being Dave Chappelle. He also has a verified Spotify profile that receives about 6,000 listens a month. As previously reported security and some of Dave’s friends swarmed down on Lee and beat him down. According to The New York Post his sister Shawne states “at this point, we’re trying to find a lawyer for my brother”.

You can listen to the track, if you care, below.

Photo: Lester Cohen

Failed Dave Chappelle Attacker Previously Wrote Song About The Comedian was originally published on hiphopwired.com