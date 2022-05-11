Bobby Brown Speaks On Chilhood Abuse And Trauma; 50 Cent Keeps His Word To Monique; & School Mother’s Day Gifts Came With Thongs.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Brown reveals he was sexually abused by a priest as a child

The R&B Legend Bobby Brown has been known to have some shocking moments throughout his life and career. But he gets deep about some childhood trauma from early in his life in an upcoming episode of Biography Bobby Brown the documentary.

He said “When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” he said. “It was not a nice place to be as a child. One of the priests tried to molest me.” He said the priest tried to touch his private parts.

He went on to say “At that time, I was a young boy, I didn’t know what sexual boundaries were. I just knew I didn’t like being touched. Some things are hard to forget.”

He even goes on to talk about seeing his best friend get stabbed to death at 12 years old.

He also talked about some of his grown up escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.

You can catch the documentary on A&E on May 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by part two, which will air the following day (May 31).

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique in Season 2 of ‘BMF’ After Promising to ‘Put Her Back On’

And because 50 Cent is a man of his word you will soon be able to catch Monique back on the screen. He came out a little while ago and spoke about Monique being blackballed by Hollywood and the beef between her and Lee Daniels and how because of all that he was going to put her on, and he did.

She is set to join the cast of BMF in the season 2.

50 announced it on Instagram saying “Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE!” the mogul wrote, introducing Mo’Nique’s new character. “GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss, THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.”

So get ready for Monique as Goldie in season 2 of BMF.

So big shout out to 50 for doing that and big shout to Monique being able to get back in the biz doing her acting thing.

thats wassup.

Northeast Philly Catholic school accidentally sold Mother’s Day flowers stuffed with thongs

So Mother’s day just passed and many people got together and picked up mom something nice to celebrate her. Well that is what usually happens at a Catholic school in Northeast Philadelphia where they gift Moms a single stem rose.

Well this year those rose’s came with an unexpected surprise one meant to encourage mothers to have a really good time. The roses were faux roses but to the surprise of many they were each stuffed with red lingerie thong panties.

Now one parent recorded a video of them discovering the special mother Day goodies and let me just say there was not a lot of material used in the making of these under garments, ok.

The school who serves students from pre-k to eight grade had bought the flowers not knowing they were special valentines’ day gifts.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said ,”The situation represents an unfortunate mistake and we apologize deeply.” He goes on to say “We sincerely regret any embarrassment and discomfort that was caused and wish all mothers in the community a Happy and Blessed Mother’s Day with hearts full of gratitude.”

Your kid brings that home, how are you reacting? …. Would you be shocked or appreciative?

Source: Philly Voice