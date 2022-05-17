Disney’s Onyx Collective Orders New Comedy Series ‘Unprisoned’ Starring Kerry Washington & Delroy Lindo

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Disney’s Onyx Collective orders a new comedy series titled Unprisoned, starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, from ABC Signature.

Onyx Collective announced today that it has picked up its first scripted comedy series. Unprisoned comes from creator Tracy McMillan and showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser, who are both set to executive produce alongside Washington, Lindo, Joy Gorman Wettels and Pilar Savone.

Inspired by McMillan’s life, Unprisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

“This isn’t just my story,” McMillan shares, “it’s the story of millions of people dealing with the effects of mass incarceration on their families, hearts, minds and bodies — and as writers, we wanted to come to these flawed but super-lovable characters from the place of empathy, humor and soul that they deserve.”

Star and executive producer Washington plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist and mom to 16-year-old Finn.

“When Tracy McMillan brought this project to Simpson Street, we knew that it had the potential to be provocative, groundbreaking and life-affirming,” Washington said. “I love this show. I love these characters and the stories that they inspire. And I’m extremely excited to be working, once again, with both Onyx Collective and ABC Signature and honored to be collaborating with this talented group of creative partners.”

Lindo executive produces and stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison. Lindo recently starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, receiving New York Film Critics Award’s ‘Best Actor,’ and he also starred in Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Lindo will begin production on Blade for Marvel Studios this summer, and he will also be starring in Neil Gaiman’s limited series Anansi Boys.

“From the moment we read the script for ’Unprisoned,’ we wanted this fresh, funny series for Onyx,” Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform, shared in a statement. “Tracy tells the story of an endearing but complicated father-daughter relationship with the heart and humor of someone who has lived this all too common experience. We’re thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Kerry Washington and the teams at Simpson Street and ABC Signature.”

The eight-episode series is produced by ABC Signature and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. We will keep you updated on the show as details unfold.

