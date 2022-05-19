‘She Had A Boy Y’all!’ Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcome Their Baby

Cats out of the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy, on Friday, May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.
The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was in labor and had the floor cleared!
Not too long after, the source reported with an update posting, “She HAD A BOY Y’ALL.”
The post Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”! appeared first on 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop – Philly.
