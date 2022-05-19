‘She Had A Boy Y’all!’ Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcome Their Baby

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cats out of the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy, on Friday, May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was in labor and had the floor cleared!

Not too long after, the source reported with an update posting, “She HAD A BOY Y’ALL.”

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy, she was dripped in designer and even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower. Nonetheless, we are proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

