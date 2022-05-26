She Wrote How To Kill Your Husband, And Was Found Guilty For It Too; Colin Kaepernick’s Possible NFL Return; & And A 82 Year Old Maryland Graduate

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer found guilty of murdering her husband

This sounds like something out of a made for tv movie or from a murder mystery book or maybe real life.

Nancy Crampton Brophy, 71, is a romance novelist and she wrote an essay titled ” How To Murder Your Husband”, Whats ironic is that she was just found guilty of doing just that. After two days of deliberation a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting her husband at his work place., where there was no cameras or witnesses. Her goal they say was to collect on lucrative life insurance policies.

Prosecutors said she was motivated by money problems and a life insurance policy. She owned the same make and model of gun used to kill her husband and was seen on surveillance camera footage driving to and from the culinary institute,

They also talked about how she bought bought a ghost gun kit and a handgun. To which she and her lawyer said the gun was for protection and the ghost gun was for writing research as she was considering writing a story about a woman who slowly acquired gun parts in order to complete a weapon and turn the tables on an abusive partner.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.

Is that art imitating life or the other way around.

Colin Kaepernick works out for the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is what we know.

Lets take this next story to the NFL where it looks like after about six years out of the league, Colin Kaepernick will finally get a chance to work out for an NFL team. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to give him a shot of making the team.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said that Kaepernick “deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League.”

We will see, and if this opportunity doesn’t workout it looks like there are a couple more teams that might be willing to give him a shot as well, as the Seattle Seahawks and possibly the Denver Broncos who are in the market for some quality backup to their quarterback room could also be a possibility.

Well we know he’s got the talent to play now lets see if they will let him.

82-YEAR OLD WOMAN MAKES HISTORY, GRADUATES FROM UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

It is that time of year where a lot of people are graduating and getting ready for the next chapter after school. Whether that is more schooling or into a career for most its all about going to the next level and for this one 82 year old woman from Maryland, it was about achieving her dream of graduating college. A dream she was able to accomplish when she recently received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

She turned her work experience with events into a new career and launched “In Grand Style,” her very own event planning business. She received her Associate degree from Howard community College before graduating with honors form UMBGC.

As for working to accomplishing her goal she said, “I discovered that I had to be intentional about it and make it my priority.”

So, its really never too late. You just have to start and be determined.

