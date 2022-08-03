Beyonce Makes More Changes To New Album; DC Fire Sued By 4 African American Women; & What Is The Hottest Pepper In The World?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Removes ‘Milkshake’ From ‘Energy’ After Kelis Called Her Out for ‘Theft’

Beyonce’s new album has gone through more changes than I’ve ever seen from a new album. At this rate she might have to put out a Renaissance remix album.

She has already plan to change an offensive lyric on one of her songs. Now she is removing another part of one of her songs.

Her song Energy used a sample from Kelis’s hit song Milkshake. But Kelis was upset that she wasn’t given the courtesy of a heads-up, much less asked for her blessing. “It’s not a collab, it’s theft,” she wrote on her ig account.

So Beyonce decided to just eliminate that part of the song and not use the Kelis sample at all.

Mic drop…no more problem.

We’ll see if there are anymore changes coming.

4 Black Female Firefighters File $10 Million Lawsuit Against DC Fire For Discrimination In DC there are 4 African American veteran Female Firefighters who are doing something about their experience on the job. They have filed a lawsuit against DC Fire and Emergency Services Department. The lawsuit claims the women experienced racial and gender discrimination in pay and promotions, and faced harsher discipline than their white colleagues. The lawsuit also accuses the department of being “a hostile work environment for Black women firefighters, maintaining a custom, pattern and practice of disfavoring Black women firefighters.” The Fire Chief said he couldn’t comment on a pending lawsuit, but stated “The department has a long history and a recent history of … hiring women, promoting women, those things (the women’s allegations) seem foreign to me, but we’ll look into them.” Attorney representing the women said, “This case is about systemic characteristics of DC FEMS that turn it into a “boys club” in which Black women are tolerated, but not embraced or treated as equals, and in which Black women always have to beg, scrape and fight just to be treated fairly.” Racism, discrimination is still very much alive. Source: WTOP

What’s the hottest pepper in the world? These peppers rank as the spiciest you can eat. Are you a hot sauce type of person? Some people love spicy foods, others cant handle the heat. But do you know what the hottest pepper in the world is? Out of the 50,000 different types of chili peppers, the Carolina Reaper is the hottest of them all. Now Scoville Heat Units is the scale used to determine and rank how spicy peppers are. According to the Guinness book of world records, the Carolina Reaper peaked at about 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units Compare that to a jalapeno pepper which registers about 2,500 to 8,000. or cayenne pepper which registers about 30,000 to 50,000. So what are the top five hottest peppers in the world: Carolina Reaper: 2,200,000 SHU Trinidad Moruga Scorpion: 2,009,231 SHU 7 Pot Douglah: 1,853,936 SHU 7 Pot Primo: 1,469,000 SHU Trinidad Scorpion Butch T: 1,463,700 SHU

I’m from the Caribbean and spicy is good, but there is a thing as too spicy.