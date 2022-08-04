Verdict Expected In Brittany Griner Case; Iman Shumpert Arrested At Airport; & Equifax Sent Millions Of Wrong Credit Scores.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges

An update in the Brittany Griner Case. After pleading guilty to drug possession charges, she was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

She apologized today in court and asked for some leniency. She said, “I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here.” “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

Griner’s attorneys argued that her detention, search and arrest were improper. Also the machines used to measure the substance had some defects. We’ll see if any of that works.

According to one defense lawyer, the prosecutors asked for 9.5 years of jail time for Griner.

They got 9.

NBA’S IMAN SHUMPERT ARRESTED FOR FELONY WEED POSSESSION… At Dallas Airport

Another basketball star arrested at an airport for possession. This time its Iman Shumpert, husband of Teyana Taylor, NBA Champion, and the winner of dancing With The Stars season 30.

He was arrested at a Dallas airport and according to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call. After TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed

And it was a good amount of weed too. Cops say it weighed a little over 6 ounces. They also claimed he had a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in his bag, but did not have a gun.

He was charged with a state felony and if convicted faces up to two years in jail and a $10K fine.

Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of consumers

The credit reporting agency Equifax messed up its credit. They acknowledge that they made an error and sent lenders wrong credit scores.

Now according to an alert from housing agency Freddie Mac to its clients they said Equifax told the agency that about 12% of all credit scores released from March 17 to April 6 may be have been incorrect.

The company said in a statement, in certain cases the errors were significant enough. The differential was at least 25 points for around 300,000 consumers. Also some borrowers may have been wrongfully denied credit. They claim the issue happened due to a “coding issue” when making a change to one of Equifax’s servers

That error affected millions of consumers who were potentially denied, auto loans, mortgages, or ended up paying higher rates.