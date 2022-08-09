Trial Date Set For Shanteari Weems, Woman Accused Of Shooting Husband Over Child Molestation Claims

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Shanteari Weems made headlines after she shot her husband for allegedly molesting children at her daycare.

Many on social media came to her defense and called for her immediate release after learning of the abuse. Now, as more details begin to emerge, a tentative trial date has been set for her.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore and DC court records, during a Tuesday hearing, the defense and prosecution agreed to schedule a jury trial for Dec. 6. A hearing was also scheduled for Nov. 28 to assure both parties are prepared for trial.

Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm along with other offenses in connection to the incident that occurred on July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington D.C. She is the registered owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills.

The facility is now a part of the formal investigation into allegations that at least three children enrolled at the facility were molested.

Defense attorneys argue that their client was acting in self-defense when she allegedly shot her husband during a heated exchange. Authorities have also said that Weems threatened to harm herself if police entered the room.

Reports also state that two guns, an informal will, and a notebook detailing her plans to shoot her husband along with other items were recovered from the room.

Her husband, James Weems, is a retired Baltimore Police Officer and is currently in police custody while he awaits trial on the multiple sex abuse charges.

Shanteari Weems remains in custody while awaiting trial. She was denied bond last month after a D.C. magistrate deemed her a danger to the community and expressed “great concern” about her ability to “make decisions rationally.”

