A Group Sues School District Over BLM Posters; The Soul Cap Is Now Olympic Approved; & Baltimore County Uses Lasers To Find Potholes.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Parents, residents sue to place ‘All Lives Matter’ or ‘Blue Lives Matter’ posters in school

In Lakeville Minnesota a group of parents and residents have filed a lawsuit against the school district.

According to the complaint, back in 2020 the superintendent told teachers not to display Black Lives Matter posters in their classrooms and informed families that such posters violate the district’s policy against political endorsements.

But the following spring the district ordered a series of “inclusive” posters, two of which said “Black Lives Matter,” to “support staff in creating school communities where students are respected, valued and welcome.”

One local resident asked that “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” posters also be displayed, but was denied.

He was told the reason was that the messaging on these posters was “created specifically in opposition to Black Lives Matter” and “discount the struggle” of Black students and others in the country.

So now the group is asking a judge to order the district either to stop displaying “Black Lives Matter” posters or to give equal space to the plaintiffs’ viewpoint.

Yes all lives matter but that cannot be true if Black Lives are not a part of the all. Very simple.

The Swim Cap for Black Hair Finally Gets Olympic Approval Another situation where African Americans had some challenges recently is in swimming.

Black swimmers used a brand name Soul caps made specifically for natural Black and textured hair.

But FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports, banned the use of the caps at the Olympics.

According to the Associated Press FINA stated that athletes competing at this level “never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”

Now FINA has reversed their thinking and have decided to allow Soul caps to be worn in Olympic competition.

The executive director at FINA said “Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA’s work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.”

Now I can’t wait to see one of us getting a gold medal on the podium with a soul cap on.

Baltimore County will hunt for the worst potholes with laser technology

Sometimes you can be driving and see a pothole ahead. Other times you find out too late. And some roads have some really bad ones. like send your car to the shop bad.

Baltimore County is planning on doing something about it.

Instead of just driving around and trying to find out where all the potholes are. The county is using laser technology to help them find the worst potholes out there in order to prioritize repairs.

According to the company’s website, it can collect road data and images while traveling up to 60 miles per hour which “allows us to safely collect images at highway speeds without disrupting traffic.”

And that’s wassup.

Might as well do that statewide.