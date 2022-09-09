Banking While Black; Fat Joe To Host Bet Hip Hop Awards; & Muhammad Ali Goes To Broadway.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Black woman, 71, sues after bank workers allegedly refuse to cash five-figure jackpot check

What could cause a 71 year old Black woman to sue a bank.

How about not wanting to cash her check, said is was a fake, and kept it.

That is what allegedly happened to Lizzie Pugh, who won an undisclosed amount of money on a jackpot machine, while on her church event at a casino.

Miss Pugh paid her taxes on the winnings and left with a prize money check.

Two days later she walked into a Fifth Third Bank branch wanting to cash her check and open a savings account.

Three different employees her check was fraudulent and they would not be processing it.

In an interview with the Free Press Miss Pugh said, “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me.” “I was devastated, I kept asking, ‘How do you know the check is not real?’ … And they just insisted that it was fraudulent … I was just terrified.”

So she got an attorney and filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the three employees.

The bank in a statement to the Free Press, said “From our review of the claims, we believe the facts to be different than what is alleged. Our employees are trained to help every customer with their banking needs, and our employees follow procedures to facilitate the opening of any new account.”

banking while black….SMH.

FAT JOE TO HOST 2022 BET HIP-HOP AWARDS The BET Hip Hop awards are coming up and it seems like they have decided on who this year’s host will be. None other than Mr. Lean Back, Fat Joe. And if you believe what he says then this is a show you don’t want to miss. Joe said in a statement, “This will be the BIGGEST award show in history.” “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.” We already know yesterday’s price is not today’s price. The BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on October 4, on BET.