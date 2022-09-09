Banking While Black; Fat Joe To Host Bet Hip Hop Awards; & Muhammad Ali Goes To Broadway.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Black woman, 71, sues after bank workers allegedly refuse to cash five-figure jackpot check
What could cause a 71 year old Black woman to sue a bank.
How about not wanting to cash her check, said is was a fake, and kept it.
That is what allegedly happened to Lizzie Pugh, who won an undisclosed amount of money on a jackpot machine, while on her church event at a casino.
Miss Pugh paid her taxes on the winnings and left with a prize money check.
Two days later she walked into a Fifth Third Bank branch wanting to cash her check and open a savings account.
Three different employees her check was fraudulent and they would not be processing it.
In an interview with the Free Press Miss Pugh said, “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me.” “I was devastated, I kept asking, ‘How do you know the check is not real?’ … And they just insisted that it was fraudulent … I was just terrified.”
So she got an attorney and filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the three employees.
The bank in a statement to the Free Press, said “From our review of the claims, we believe the facts to be different than what is alleged. Our employees are trained to help every customer with their banking needs, and our employees follow procedures to facilitate the opening of any new account.”
banking while black….SMH.
Source: The Griot
FAT JOE TO HOST 2022 BET HIP-HOP AWARDS
The BET Hip Hop awards are coming up and it seems like they have decided on who this year’s host will be.
None other than Mr. Lean Back, Fat Joe.
And if you believe what he says then this is a show you don’t want to miss.
Joe said in a statement, “This will be the BIGGEST award show in history.”
“It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”
We already know yesterday’s price is not today’s price.
The BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on October 4, on BET.
Source: Ebony
Muhammad Ali Musical Is Coming To Broadway
One of the greatest athletes and sports figures of our time Muhammad Ali is getting his story told, again. This time on Broadway.
The show titled Ali, brought to life by three men. Two of which are white, plan to bring in more Black voices to amplify the authentic African-American voice of Ali’s story.
Producer Richard Willis said “Obviously, this is an important piece for all time, but especially now. It’s an important piece for any time; it’s important that the younger generations know about Muhammad Ali and what he stands for and his examples. He’s always going to be an important example.”
Get ready for Ali on Broadway coming in 2024.
Source: Vibe