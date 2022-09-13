Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is a sight for sore eyes, and her latest cover shoot is proof. Off the heels of celebrating the finales of two of her hit HBO Max shows, the writer, actress, and director graces the cover of xoNecole’s inaugural digital issue.

Rae is a vibe. The multi-hyphenate star is basking in her season, and rightfully so. She permeates the cover of xoNecole wearing a burnt orange top and pants set by The Sei. Her gorgeous hair is sectioned off into textured ponytails adorned with pearls. Issa transforms into a dreamy Prabal Gurung lime green that bounces off her glowing skin. For this ensemble, her hair is brushed up into a top knot that emanates regality.

In xoNecole’s inaugural digital issue, Rae talks about her self-love journey and how her relationship with her hair has been an exciting trajectory. She also discusses how Black television shows featuring Black women who rocked natural styles helped her to find solace in her unique mane. “When I moved to Los Angeles, and the kids said I talked white but had nappy hair, I found a sort of solace in knowing that Freddie from A Different World and Synclaire from Living Single were napped out, too,” she writes in her memoir. “I could be worse things,” remarked Rae.

To read the rest of this cover story, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Black Beauty And Gentrification in Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae, KeKe Palmer And Yvonne Orji Serve Friendship Goals As They Stylishly Party It Up In Cannes, France

Issa Rae Is Radiant On XONecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com