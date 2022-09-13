More African American Slang Makes It In The Dictionary; Lizzo Big Grrrls Wins An Emmy; & A Movie Filming In Baltimore Looking For Extras

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Yeet, sus and cringe: Merriam-Webster adds 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary
Merriam Webster added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary.
Many of them we are very familiar with because we either use them or see them being used, a lot.
Places like social media, or listening to young kids speak to each other and you’ll see and hear all kind of words you might have to learn.
Lets check out some of the 370 new additions and see if you have heard of any of these:
- yeet: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm; to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown.
- sus: slang for suspicious, suspect.
- MacGyver: to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on han
- baller: excellent, exciting, or extraordinary especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle
- side hustle: work performed for income supplementary to one’s primary job
- level up: to advance or improve (oneself, someone else, or something) in or as if in a game
Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, said in a statement. “Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use.”
Source: USA Today
Lizzo Gave an Emotional Emmy Acceptance Speech
A big congratulations is in store for Lizzo. The Grammy winner added an Emmy win to her collection.
Her show on Amazon, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the Outstanding Competition Program category.
Lizzo very emotional and teary eyed got on stage and accepted her award.
During her speech she said, “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they’re not that unique; they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories. Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but bitch it’s gonna have to be you.’
She also thanked all the women on the show for sharing their stories.
And I want to say congratulations as well to Baltimore’s own DJ Booman The late Jim Jones, and our very own KW Griff who ‘s Baltimore hit Club song was remixed and used for the show.
So congrats gentlemen.
Source: Elle
‘Lady in the Lake’ looking to hire extras for Baltimore production
Would you like to be in a movie?
Well you have an opportunity and you won’t have to go far.
The major film The Lady In The Lake based on the book by local author and former Sun reporter Laura Lippman, is being filmed right here in Baltimore. And they are looking to hire some extras.
4 Star Casting is looking for background/extras to help recreate 1960s Baltimore.
The casting call is for paid extras, both union and non-union, and includes people of all ethnicities, ages (kids, too) and looks.
Extras should be prepared for a 10-12 hour day and will receive overtime pay of time and a half.
For more details, contact extras4flamingo@gmail.com.
Source: The Baltimore Sun