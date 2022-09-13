More African American Slang Makes It In The Dictionary; Lizzo Big Grrrls Wins An Emmy; & A Movie Filming In Baltimore Looking For Extras

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Yeet, sus and cringe: Merriam-Webster adds 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary

Merriam Webster added 370 new words and phrases to its dictionary.

Many of them we are very familiar with because we either use them or see them being used, a lot.

Places like social media, or listening to young kids speak to each other and you’ll see and hear all kind of words you might have to learn.

Lets check out some of the 370 new additions and see if you have heard of any of these:

yeet: used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm; to throw especially with force and without regard for the thing being thrown.

slang for suspicious, suspect.

to make, form, or repair (something) with what is conveniently on hand

excellent, exciting, or extraordinary especially in a way that is suggestive of a lavish lifestyle

work performed for income supplementary to one's primary job

to advance or improve (oneself, someone else, or something) in or as if in a game

Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, said in a statement. “Words offer a window into our ever-changing language and culture, and are only added to the dictionary when there is clear and sustained evidence of use.”

Lizzo Gave an Emotional Emmy Acceptance Speech A big congratulations is in store for Lizzo. The Grammy winner added an Emmy win to her collection. Her show on Amazon, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the Outstanding Competition Program category. Lizzo very emotional and teary eyed got on stage and accepted her award. During her speech she said, “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they’re not that unique; they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories. Let’s just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but bitch it’s gonna have to be you.’ She also thanked all the women on the show for sharing their stories. And I want to say congratulations as well to Baltimore’s own DJ Booman The late Jim Jones, and our very own KW Griff who ‘s Baltimore hit Club song was remixed and used for the show. So congrats gentlemen. See complete Emmy Winner List here/ CBS Source: Elle