Jimmy Kimmel Messed Up Quinta Brunson’s Historic Emmy Moment And Black Twitter Wasn’t Having It

For the better part of a year, Black people all over America (and possibly the world) have been celebrating and cheering on actress, writer and sitcom creator Quinta Brunson and the success she’s had with her show Abbott Elementary, which managed to snag three Emmy nominations and win her the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. It was a beautiful moment for the 32-year-old who made history as the first Black woman to receive three nominations. And her acceptance of the award would have been a flawless moment…

But Jimmy Kimmel decided he needed to be a silly white man instead.

From HuffPost:

On Sunday, Kimmel and Will Arnett did a bit before announcing the winner of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy. Basically Arnett dragged Kimmel onto the Emmy ceremony stage by his feet because Kimmel was upset that his talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” lost the variety talk series Emmy once again to “Last Week Tonight.”

As the “Abbott Elementary” creator walked onstage to give her acceptance speech, Kimmel remained on the floor. “Jimmy, wake up, I won,” Brunson told Kimmel, but he didn’t budge. Kimmel remained on the floor, seemingly upset, as Arnett announced that Brunson had won in her category.

So, instead of allowing Brunson to have her well-deserved time on stage to accept her very first Emmy, Kimmel effectively made her moment about him by lying his pasty white a** on the stage in front of her the entire time she gave her acceptance speech and even made her step over him as she left the stage.

Well, Quinta seems to be being a good sport about Jimmy displaying his “dead” body along with his very much alive white privilege in front of her, saying only that “tomorrow I might be mad at him” and that she might shoot the fade when she makes her appearance on his show. (I mean, it might be all worth it if she left him laid out on his own stage since he thought it was all fun and games to go full Weekend at Bernie’s while she was accepting her honors.)

Meanwhile, Black Twitter is not being quite as forgiving as Brunson seems to be (if only in the moment).

Honestly, Kimmel really should be treading lightly on things that might upset Black people because it would be a shame if folks started reminding him about his Blackface-Capades and n-word usage.

Oh, wait…

Remember that time Kimmel announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture during the 2017 Oscars ceremony when Moonlight had actually won the award? Well BLACK TWITTER REMEMBERS!

Clearly, Kimmel needs to stick to picking at low-hanging white nationalist fruit like Marjorie Taylor Greene and leave Black women the hell out of his silly white boy shenanigans that only silly white boys think are funny.

This is what we’re talking about when we say we can’t have nothing.

The post Jimmy Kimmel Messed Up Quinta Brunson’s Historic Emmy Moment And Black Twitter Wasn’t Having It appeared first on NewsOne.

