Celtics Head Coach Facing Suspension; Sleepy Chicken Challenge Gets Warning; & Worker Found Dead In Bathroom Four Days Later.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Celtics’ Ime Udoka could be suspended full season for improper intimate relationship
Ime Udoka the head coach of the Boston Celtics is making headlines for what seems to be an apparent violation of the team’s code of conduct.
A senior NBA writer at The Athletic, reported that Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the team staff
No other details were disclosed about the relationship. But we do know that Udoka has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010. And the two have a son together.
ESPN reported last night that Udoka could be facing possible disciplinary action and said no decision has been made yet on the length of the suspension, but it could be for the entire 2022-23 season.
A decision on the length of the suspension could come as early as Thursday morning.
Source: NY Post
Please don’t cook chicken in NyQuil, the FDA asks TikTok users
If you have scrolled through some Tik Tok videos you might have come across the sleepy chicken challenge.
That’s where users share videos of them cooking chicken with nyquil. Yes the medicine with
So the FDA has issued a warning about the challenge.
According to the FDA, “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” the warning said. “Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.”
Tik Tok has also issued a warning on the challenge. Users are greeted with a message: “Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being.”
What happened to common sense.
Source: NPR
Worker was dead in SC Belk department store bathroom for 4 days, authorities say
Now in a story I found just a little unbelievable.
Authorities said a 63 year old woman working at a store in South Carolina dies in a public bathroom and wasn’t found until four days later.
Bessie Durham, was a janitor and was found dead in a bathroom stall with her cleaning cart still in front of the bathroom.
Her body wasn’t found until after the family filed a missing persons report.
And during those four days she was in the bathroom, the store was open and operating normally.
The Coroner’s Office said there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. An autopsy is planned to determine her cause of death.
The Police Chief said “We’re still working with the store to find out what their process is to closing down the store, inspecting the store and things of that nature.”
Source: WSOC TV