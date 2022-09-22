Celtics Head Coach Facing Suspension; Sleepy Chicken Challenge Gets Warning; & Worker Found Dead In Bathroom Four Days Later.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

THE BUZZ!

Celtics’ Ime Udoka could be suspended full season for improper intimate relationship

Ime Udoka the head coach of the Boston Celtics is making headlines for what seems to be an apparent violation of the team’s code of conduct.

A senior NBA writer at The Athletic, reported that Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a woman on the team staff

No other details were disclosed about the relationship. But we do know that Udoka has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010. And the two have a son together.

ESPN reported last night that Udoka could be facing possible disciplinary action and said no decision has been made yet on the length of the suspension, but it could be for the entire 2022-23 season.

A decision on the length of the suspension could come as early as Thursday morning.

Please don’t cook chicken in NyQuil, the FDA asks TikTok users If you have scrolled through some Tik Tok videos you might have come across the sleepy chicken challenge. That’s where users share videos of them cooking chicken with nyquil. Yes the medicine with So the FDA has issued a warning about the challenge. According to the FDA, “Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways,” the warning said. “Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs.” Tik Tok has also issued a warning on the challenge. Users are greeted with a message: “Some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated. Learn how to recognize harmful challenges so you can protect your health and well-being.” What happened to common sense.