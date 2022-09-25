Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia was recently spotted on the scene giving us style goals in a black and white ensemble that we love!

The starlet stepped out at a recent event wearing a stunning blazer and shirt look that was styled to perfection. The black and white blazer and shirt featured dramatic shoulders and sleeves and was designed by House of Julyet Peters. Styled by celebrity stylist Daniel Hawkins, the starlet paired the look with black and silver shows by Monika Chiang that matched the look to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her short, black locs in her signature pixie cut and rocked minimal jewelry but dazzled fans with sparkly earrings that dangled from her ears. The songstress served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a recap IG Reel of photos from her night out with the caption, “This weekend my Eyes became open again to a lot of things I closed to keep them to. Growing up in church, you see so much and you tend to stray away.

My Grandmother and Mother did an Amazing Job of keeping God in our home and made sure to demonstrate what the Love of God is, but it’s nothing like finding a church home that shows the same and you’re able to worship together. Being Human, allowing room for flaws to leave room for Test in order to have Testimonies. #WTAL Homecoming… WHAT A WEEKEND!!! It was necessary.”

Check out the stunning photo recap below.

We’re loving this look and newfound glow on the superstar! What do you think about Fantasia’s slay?

Fantasia Gives Us Glam In A Black And White Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com