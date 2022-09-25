Triple Shooting Leaves Three Injured In South Baltimore

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after three people were shot Saturday night in South Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of 5th Street. There, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was later found in the 4000 block of East Patapsco Ave.

All victims were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

