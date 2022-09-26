Jay Z And Team Roc To The Rescue; Man Gets Hate Crime Charge For Burning Cross; & Rihanna Is Booked For The Big Game Halftime Show;

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Jay-Z and Team ROC Help Take Down Corrupt Kansas City Police Officer

Jay-Z and his Team Roc organization, known for dealing with social justice issues, has helped to get a corrupt officer arrested.

Roger Golubksi, a former detective with the Kansas City Police Department was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping multiple women over several years.

Now Jay-Z and Team ROC got involved back in 2021 when they filed a lawsuit against KCPD alleging that there was misconduct and corruption within its ranks.

The lawsuit stated that “Roger Golubski framed an innocent Black man for homicide that he didn’t commit when his mother refused to engage in further, non-consensual sex acts with him.”

The Managing Director for Team Roc said, “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

and that’s wassup… Big shout to Jay Z and Team Roc.

Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning targeting Black family Hate is a very strong word. One my parents taught me not use lightheartedly. But there is a lot of hate in this world. And it showed up when this 23 year old Mississippi man tried to threaten his black neighbors by burning a cross in his front yard. He was arrested and charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing. Also one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. His violation that falls under the Civil Rights Act of 1968. That law says it is illegal for an individual to interfere with any person’s housing rights based on race. If convicted he faces multiple years in prison and a $250,000 fine concerning each charge.

And we have had enough hate for a lifetime. Let some love shine through.