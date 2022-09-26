Jay Z And Team Roc To The Rescue; Man Gets Hate Crime Charge For Burning Cross; & Rihanna Is Booked For The Big Game Halftime Show;

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Jay-Z and Team ROC Help Take Down Corrupt Kansas City Police Officer
Jay-Z and his Team Roc organization, known for dealing with social justice issues, has helped to get a corrupt officer arrested.
Roger Golubksi, a former detective with the Kansas City Police Department was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping multiple women over several years.
Now Jay-Z and Team ROC got involved back in 2021 when they filed a lawsuit against KCPD alleging that there was misconduct and corruption within its ranks.
The lawsuit stated that “Roger Golubski framed an innocent Black man for homicide that he didn’t commit when his mother refused to engage in further, non-consensual sex acts with him.”
The Managing Director for Team Roc said, “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”
and that’s wassup… Big shout to Jay Z and Team Roc.
Source: The Root
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning targeting Black family
Hate is a very strong word. One my parents taught me not use lightheartedly.
But there is a lot of hate in this world. And it showed up when this 23 year old Mississippi man tried to threaten his black neighbors by burning a cross in his front yard.
He was arrested and charged with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing. Also one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.
His violation that falls under the Civil Rights Act of 1968. That law says it is illegal for an individual to interfere with any person’s housing rights based on race.
If convicted he faces multiple years in prison and a $250,000 fine concerning each charge.
And we have had enough hate for a lifetime. Let some love shine through.
Source: The Griot
Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
The news of Rihanna performing at the Super bowl halftime show is trending.
A big part of that is because Rihanna the music superstar over the past few years, has become a business mogul, a billionaire, and a Mother.
The Big game performance will be her first in five years. The last time Rihanna performed live was the 2018 Grammy Awards.
One big thing changing with this years big game is a new presenting sponsor. Apple Music will replace Pepsi who has held it down for the past ten years.
And this could mean that we might be closer to getting some new music from her.
Congrats to her. Thats wassup.
Source: Pitchfork