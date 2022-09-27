Cyborg Cockroaches Are Here; What Do You Know About Rainbow Fentanyl; & NFL Remixes The Pro Bowl.

CLOSE
INVENTOR OF CYBORG COCKROACH SAY IT WILL ONLY BE USED FOR GOOD
Science has done it again. Introducing cyborg roaches.
Researches at the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science unveiled a “rechargeable, remote-controllable cyborg cockroach.”
Described as part roach, part machine.
The roaches could save lives in search and rescue operations, environmental monitoring, and the inspection of dangerous areas.
They attach these 3D printed mini backpacks to living cockroaches which allows them to control the roaches movements like a remote control car.
Researchers have more ideas as well.
The future could have cyborg cockroaches equipped with sensors and cameras. And other insects could be used such as beetles or flying cicadas.
Rainbow Fentanyl: 5 Things To Know, Including How Kids Are Targeted
We know the opiod epidemic is in full swing. And it seems like there is no end to the war on drugs.
Drugs like fentanyl which federal drug authorities call the deadliest drug threat in America, have claimed many lives.
The DEA said drug cartels are now making the pills more attractive to kids and young people by making them look like candy with bright colors.
And they have seized the rainbow fentanyl in multiple forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
They also stated that Drug traffickers even call their products candy, with nicknames like “Sweet Tarts” or “Skittles.”
They are even using social media to sell to kids.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Fentanyl, whether brightly colored or white or added to cocaine and other substances or used alone, is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses in the United States.
Halloween is coming up, be sure to talk to your kids on thing s to look out for.
NFL announces ‘The Pro Bowl Games’ to replace tackle game with flag football, skills competitions
The National Football League made a major announcement yesterday regarding changes to their pro bowl game.
Get ready for The Pro Bowl Games, a week long celebration where players showcase their football and non-football skills in unique competitions.
The new format will replace the tackle football game with a flag football competition with players from both conferences.
The NFL said the revamped programming allows the top stars show off their skills and celebrate their accomplishments in a fun, memorable way, surrounded by their families and fans.
“The Pro Bowl Games,” will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
