Cyborg Cockroaches Are Here; What Do You Know About Rainbow Fentanyl; & NFL Remixes The Pro Bowl.

THE BUZZ!

INVENTOR OF CYBORG COCKROACH SAY IT WILL ONLY BE USED FOR GOOD

Science has done it again. Introducing cyborg roaches.

Researches at the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science unveiled a “rechargeable, remote-controllable cyborg cockroach.”

Described as part roach, part machine.

The roaches could save lives in search and rescue operations, environmental monitoring, and the inspection of dangerous areas.

They attach these 3D printed mini backpacks to living cockroaches which allows them to control the roaches movements like a remote control car.

Researchers have more ideas as well.

The future could have cyborg cockroaches equipped with sensors and cameras. And other insects could be used such as beetles or flying cicadas.

Source: Gizmodo