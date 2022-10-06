A Day Of Student Action Launch Protests Across The Country; Herschel Walker Has More To Explain; & Michelle Obama Ready For Another Book Tour

Woman who said Herschel Walker paid for abortion also has child with him – report

Talking about speaking out. Herschel Walker has been doing a lot of that as of late.

Recently the Gubernatorial candidate faced allegations that he paid for an abortion for a woman back in 2009. A claim he denied so strongly that he spoke on even suing the source who broke the story. He also added that he had no idea who this woman could be.

Well that same woman is speaking out again and adding more information and more claims. She says not only did he pay for her abortion back in 2009, she is also the Mother to one of his children.

The Daily Beast reported the news that she states that the two had a child together years after that abortion. And that she decided to continue with the pregnancy, though she noted that Walker, during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him.