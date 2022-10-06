A Day Of Student Action Launch Protests Across The Country; Herschel Walker Has More To Explain; & Michelle Obama Ready For Another Book Tour

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Students at more than 50 schools, universities stage reproductive justice protests
Students at various high schools and universities across the country are staging protests and events today. They are calling it a day of student action.
The movement organized by the Graduate Student Action Network is all about the fight for reproductive justice. The group was created in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
One of the founders of the movement and a graduate from Cal Tech said, Students plan to demand that their school step in and defend their reproductive rights and freedom of gender expression in the absence of action from elected leaders.”
And they do not plan on stopping either. The group plans to continue organizing events and advocating for students in the future.
And I love to see our young people taking a stand and speaking out, especially for a good cause.
Source: ABC
Woman who said Herschel Walker paid for abortion also has child with him – report
Talking about speaking out. Herschel Walker has been doing a lot of that as of late.
Recently the Gubernatorial candidate faced allegations that he paid for an abortion for a woman back in 2009. A claim he denied so strongly that he spoke on even suing the source who broke the story. He also added that he had no idea who this woman could be.
Well that same woman is speaking out again and adding more information and more claims. She says not only did he pay for her abortion back in 2009, she is also the Mother to one of his children.
The Daily Beast reported the news that she states that the two had a child together years after that abortion. And that she decided to continue with the pregnancy, though she noted that Walker, during the earlier pregnancy, expressed that it wasn’t a convenient time for him.
The woman told the Beast that his denial of the abortion was somewhat surprising to her.
Saying, “Sure, I was stunned, but I guess it also doesn’t shock me, that maybe there are just so many of us that he truly doesn’t remember,” the woman said. “But then again, if he really forgot about it, that says something, too.”
Herschel out here like a rolling stone
Source: The Guardian
Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Is Going On A Book Tour—Here’s How You Can Attend
Well when you talk about rolling.
Our forever first lady Michelle Obama has been on a roll since the release of her first book titled Becoming.
Becoming not only broke records it is the highest-selling memoir of all time.
Now she is back to do it again.
Get ready for her latest release titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.
To spread the word she has planned a book tour which kicks off in Washington DC on Novembner 15th.
And she has some star power support that will be joining her along the way as Moderators.
Names like Ellen, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, David Letterman, Tracey Ellis Ross, Oprah, and more.
Mrs. Obama said in a statement, “For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times.”
The book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times will be available on November 15th
Source: Essence