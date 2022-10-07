Will you be streaming?

‘Jungle’ follows the connected lives of several strangers, each facing their own struggle, viewed through the prism of UK Rap and Drill music, and gives a perspective on an often-unseen world.

Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive. As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realization that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.

The series is told through a unique blend of music and dialogue, working alongside creatively ambitious cinematography and design to create a tilted, timeless version of today’s London.

Peep the trailer below:

In total, Jungle features over 30 of the UK’s top Drill and Tap artists including Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Unknown T, Jordan McCann, Double Lz, and Bando Kay.

At its onset, the series introduces Gogo (played by Ezra Elliott) and Slim (played by RA) interwoven into a story that unfolds with a variety of contributing roles brought to life by the expansive cast which also includes M24, J Fado, K Koke, Jaykae, IAMDDB, Seyi Andes-Pelumi, and AMARIA BB.

Portraying the city through compelling visuals whilst detailing the many perils of day-to-day life in inner city London, ‘Jungle’ ultimately seeks to convey a bigger message about the true value of life.

We caught up with co-creators Chas Appeti and Junior Okoli who opened up about the U.K. Drill-Infused Drama, creating someone unique, and more in our interview below:

‘Jungle is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Exclusive: Chas Appeti & Junior Okoli Talk Prime Video’s New UK Drill-Infused Drama ‘Jungle,’ Creating Something Unique & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com