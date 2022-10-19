Hair Products Linked To Cancer In Women; The First Asian American Woman On US$; Bmore’s Dangerous Hoods.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Hair-straightening chemical products linked to increased uterine cancer risk in new study This is something African American and Latina women who use a lot of hair products should pay attention too. Scientists are discovering a connection between hair straightening products and cancer in women. Products like hair relaxers and pressing products have been researched for some time now. And Scientists have found that hair straightening chemicals are associated with an increased risk of certain hormone-related cancers, including breast and ovarian cancers.

Now as for who is affected the most, lead researcher from the The National Institutes of Health research said, “It’s not that the chemicals are necessarily conferring a higher risk in Black women, it’s just that we know Black women are much more likely to be using these products, using them more frequently and to start at an earlier age.” Thes study didn’t give details on specific products or ingredients women are using. But researchers speak on chemicals like formaldehyde and parabens that could be contributing to the higher uterine cancer risk. So ladies, this might be something to look into. Might be a lot more natural hairstyles in the future. Source: USA Today

Anna May Wong will become the first Asian American to be on U.S. currency Something else you might want to start looking at is your money. There will be a new face on your quarters very soon and it will be a historic one. For the first time there will be an Asian American woman will be on U.S. curency. The coins will feature Anna May Wong, known as Hollywood’s first Asian American movie star. She has done over 60 films most of them during the silent movie days. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Anna May Wong Quarter is all part of the the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. The program celebrates five female trailblazers in American history each year between 2022 and 2025. The four other women in the program this year were poet Maya Angelou , astronaut Sally Ride , suffragist and politician Nina Otero-Warren , and the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Wilma Mankiller So you may want to get your hands on one of these and hold on to it. Source: NPR

Baltimore’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods So Terry Mansfield a writer with newsbreak did a story on the most dangerous neighborhoods in Baltimore.

They say many factors that contribute to making these places dangerous.

Things like High crime rates make residents more likely to be victims of violence or theft. Poverty often leads to desperation, and desperation can lead to criminal activity. Additionally, these areas often lack adequate resources like police protection, schools, and jobs. This combination of factors creates an environment where crime is more likely to occur.