Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit With Victim’s Family

Victims of the Astroworld tragedy are starting to see some light at the end of tunnel. Travis Scott has privately settled his first lawsuit.

As spotted on Vulture, the rapper has started to offer compensation to those who suffered trauma and loss at his 2021 festival that left an alleged 5,000 individuals hurt or dead. On Thursday, Oct. 20 attorney Tony Buzbee posted to social media making the announcement that they settled on behalf of the family of Axel Acosta.

“The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled” the caption read. “The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

ABC 13 also reports that another settlement was also made with regards to the family of Brianna Rodriguez; a 16-year-old Houston Heights native. Earlier this year Scott’s legal team called a documentary, Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, detailing the horrific events a shameless money grab.

A “farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion.”

Travis nor Live Nation have commented on the matter.

