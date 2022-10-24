Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Candle brand Naked Memoir is aiding breast cancer patients in fighting their diagnosis one candle at a time.

Naked Memoir has teamed up with the nonprofit organization The Pink Fund to help breast cancer patients battle the disease. The Pink Fund provides financial support for housing, transportation, utilities, and insurance expenses. In order to assist The Pink Fund in carrying out its mission, Naked Memoir created “The Pink Warrior” candle. One dollar from each candle sold will be donated to assist breast cancer patients with the cost incurred during treatment. “Because I recognize the financial devastation a cancer diagnosis can cause, I wanted to offer a candle that could serve a purpose,” said Chic-a, owner of Naked Memoir.

Chic-a’s candles speak to the current positive shift that has catapulted women into bad a$$ bosses. The budding brand celebrates the woman’s body with curvaceous, sculpted candles that boast individuality, boldness, sexiness, and authenticity. “We are breaking glass ceilings, owning our bodies and sexuality, refusing to be put in boxes, and choosing ourselves,” remarked Chic-a.

To learn more and The Pink Fund, click here. To purchase “The Pink Warrior” candle, click here.

Candle Brand Naked Memoir Partners With The Pink Fund For ‘The Pink Warrior’ Breast Cancer Candle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com