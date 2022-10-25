Adidas Cut Ties With Ye; Teacher Accused Of Hiding A Teen For 2 years; & Baltimore’s Arena Gets A New Name.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Adidas terminates partnership with Kanye West
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West is still feeling some residual effect from his comments on the show Drink Champs.
He was already catching a lot of heat from his anti-Semitic comments about the Jews.
Now more backlash is coming.
During the show he also said” this about his deal with Adidas.
On the show Ye said,“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
Those comments started an uproar as the public, employees, and even legal organizations began putting pressure on Adidas to do something.
And they did.
Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
Keep in mind, Ye has already lost deals with Balenciaga, Vogue, talent agency CAA, and the Production company MRC said that it’s shelving a documentary on West.
Adidas said it will likely take a hit of about $246 million in fourth quarter sales.
Sometimes it’s more than the money.
California teacher accused of hiding missing teen for almost 2 years
Now this was a crazy story.
A teacher in California is being accused of hiding a teenager for almost 2 years.
The boy’s legal guardian told a local news affiliate that May 18th 2020, he left his family home after a heated argument about house rules. “He felt like the grass was greener on the other side.”
The family placed a missing persons report in June of 2020. During that time police interviewed family and friends even the teacher who allegedly hid the kid.
Two years later out of of nowhere the missing teen returns home asking to move back in.
He told his guardian that he had been staying at the teachers home, a childhood friend, the entire time.
The 61 year old teacher was charged with detaining a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent – a felony – and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
How are you going to hold someone’s child for two years and not say anything. and come to find out she’s a Mother herself.
Unbelievable.
Source: The Guardian
The Baltimore Arena has a new name: CFG Bank Arena
Back in town.
The Royal Farms Arena, infectiously known as the chicken box arena is not only getting a well deserved make over. It’s also getting a new name.
The arena held previous names such as the Baltimore Arena, 1st Mariner Arena and the Baltimore Civic Center.
But now, get ready to experience the new CFG Bank Arena. Sponsored by the Baltimore based Bank CFG.
The new name comes with $200 million dollar worth of renovations.
The new facility will no longer have a permanent stage, and will include seats, suites, renovated concourses, concessions areas, and a refurbished exterior.
It also will feature new technology, lighting, and acoustics.
As for capacity, the new CFG Bank Arena is expected to hold as many as 14,000 guests.
And that is and will be a great look for this City.
Wonder what the new nickname will be for the new arena.
Source: Baltimore Banner