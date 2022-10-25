Adidas Cut Ties With Ye; Teacher Accused Of Hiding A Teen For 2 years; & Baltimore’s Arena Gets A New Name.

THE BUZZ! Adidas terminates partnership with Kanye West

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West is still feeling some residual effect from his comments on the show Drink Champs.

He was already catching a lot of heat from his anti-Semitic comments about the Jews.

Now more backlash is coming.

During the show he also said” this about his deal with Adidas.

On the show Ye said,“I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Those comments started an uproar as the public, employees, and even legal organizations began putting pressure on Adidas to do something.

And they did.

Adidas said in a statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Keep in mind, Ye has already lost deals with Balenciaga, Vogue, talent agency CAA, and the Production company MRC said that it’s shelving a documentary on West.

Adidas said it will likely take a hit of about $246 million in fourth quarter sales.

Sometimes it’s more than the money.