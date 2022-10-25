Ryan’s Rant – Human Inspiration

Today I want to talk about how amazing humans truly are and how one’s struggles can truly be an inspiration for others.
October as we know is Breast cancer awareness month.
This past weekend Radio One had a very special event to raise awareness on Breast cancer and to celebrate all the survivors of this horrible disease.
I had the pleasure of hosting the event with my radio sister Persia Nicole from 92Q Jams.
Walking in to the event I had no idea what to expect. But what I experienced was just priceless.
I met so many amazing women, heard their stories of bravery while facing all the challenges that come along with battling Breast cancer.
These women were like super heroes to me. They have been through so much and you can hear how hard it was in their voices.
I learned so much about breast cancer and thanks to the representatives from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research Center who shared some great resources and information.
I also want to thank Noir Restaurant and Lounge for having us. They took good care of us and even gave us some great food to brunch on while we celebrated.
But throughout the entire event I felt so invigorated and energized about life. These women and their energy will have you never wanting to give up on anything.
I say all this because to me the vibe and the energy from these women was so powerful it affected. And that is how change happens. People get affected by a thing so much that they are driven to want to do something to help.
If you do not have a cause that you are willing to support. Breast Cancer awareness is definitely an amazing one to get behind. A disease that affects one in 8 women.
So to all those we have lost in the fight, to all those who are still fighting, and to those who have been victorious in this fight.
We celebrate you.
Keep fighting and inspiring the world.
Please check out pics from our Brunchin’ For Boobies event on Magicbaltimore.Com
LionSquad – Stronger Together