Ryan’s Rant – Human Inspiration

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Today I want to talk about how amazing humans truly are and how one’s struggles can truly be an inspiration for others.

October as we know is Breast cancer awareness month.

This past weekend Radio One had a very special event to raise awareness on Breast cancer and to celebrate all the survivors of this horrible disease.

I had the pleasure of hosting the event with my radio sister Persia Nicole from 92Q Jams.

Walking in to the event I had no idea what to expect. But what I experienced was just priceless.

I met so many amazing women, heard their stories of bravery while facing all the challenges that come along with battling Breast cancer.

These women were like super heroes to me. They have been through so much and you can hear how hard it was in their voices.

I learned so much about breast cancer and thanks to the representatives from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research Center who shared some great resources and information.

I also want to thank Noir Restaurant and Lounge for having us. They took good care of us and even gave us some great food to brunch on while we celebrated.

But throughout the entire event I felt so invigorated and energized about life. These women and their energy will have you never wanting to give up on anything.

I say all this because to me the vibe and the energy from these women was so powerful it affected. And that is how change happens. People get affected by a thing so much that they are driven to want to do something to help.

If you do not have a cause that you are willing to support. Breast Cancer awareness is definitely an amazing one to get behind. A disease that affects one in 8 women.

So to all those we have lost in the fight, to all those who are still fighting, and to those who have been victorious in this fight.

We celebrate you.

Keep fighting and inspiring the world.

Please check out pics from our Brunchin’ For Boobies event on Magicbaltimore.Com

LionSquad – Stronger Together