The richest man in the United States is now the official owner of Twitter. He purchased the social media platform for $44 billion.

On October 28th Musk tweeted “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” But there has been a lot happening on the platform that is far from comical.

The deal was closed on October27th and in just 12 hours after, according to The Washington Post , a report from the Network Contagion Research Institute found that the use of the N-word “has increased nearly 500 percent from the previous average.”

The NCRI learned that there have been a lot of anonymous accounts spurring derogatory tweets, testing the limits of Twitter all in the name of Free speech.

Tweets like “I can freely express how much I hate n*****s … now, thank you elon.” Or Another tweet live “Elon now controls twitter. Unleash the racial slurs. K***S AND N*****S.”

And it doesn’t stop there. There has also been an increase in homophobia, transphobia, and sexist threats. Not to mention Nazi memes, and all other kinds of hate speech.

Goes to show, there is still a lot of hate in this world.

Move accordingly.