Ryan’s Rant – Losing Things At Home With My Family

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ryan’s Rant

I remember the days of living by myself.

The days when you lost something and it was just lost until you found it. Because you did not have other human beings running around in the same living quarters as you rummaging through things.

That’s how I look at my family when they tell me they found something in the house, that belongs to me.

But I’m like you found it in the house, that means that thing more than likely belongs to someone in this house. if it is not yours.

It’s mine now, is usually the answer.

I’m not sure when I missed the elections for this new law of the land. But My wife and two sons actually move like this.

Don’t leave any loose money around, if they find it,they claim it. Don’t leave something they like to eat in the refrigerator, they’ll eat it.

There is no rules to the game just that if they can use it and they find it, you just lost it.

I’m under a new world order in my house and I am starting a revolution to fight against the powers that be, even if I stand alone. The odds are against me as 3 to 1 but I’ll keep fighting for what’s right.

You cannot, I repeat, cannot lose things, or misplace something in your own home and family finds it and claims it.

I know I’m not the only one that is a victim of this kind of brutal family taxation.

They’re lucky they’re mine. Lol!