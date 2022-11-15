Texas Judge Grants Megan Thee Stallion A Restraining Order Against 1501 Certified Entertainment

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion won another court victory against her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, a Texas judge sided with Megan Thee Stallion granting her a restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment and her distributor 300 Entertainment.

The rapper feared the label was trying to interfere with her trying to win an American Music Award.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

According to the docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Megan claims 1501 made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block Megan from using her own music in connection with the AMAs … which will be handed out this coming Sunday.

She doesn’t specify what 1501 and/or 300 Entertainment allegedly said or did to mess with the AMA broadcast on ABC — but a judge heard enough to grant the temporary restraining order. Both companies are now blocked from interfering with her music being used on the award show.

Megan Thee Stallion & 1501 Certified Entertainment’s Rocky Relationship Has Been Ongoing

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment have other legal battles. The label’s owner, former MLB player Carl Crawford over her contract.

The Houston rapper has claimed that she has fulfilled her contractual obligations. In August, the “Savage” crafter argued that her latest project, Traumazine, fulfills her “unconscionable” agreement with the label ending a “tortured” relationship with Crawford’s imprint.

She also added a $1 million bid for damages for what she describes as an “entirely one-sided” contract claiming 1501 Certified Entertainment withheld bags for her share of royalties on her music.

Crawford claims that Megan Thee Stallion’s previous release, Something For The Hotties, does not fit the definition of an album.

They also claim she owes “many millions” from her touring, merchandising, endorsements, and acting opportunities.

1501 also claims that Megan Thee Stallion’s energy changed toward them after she signed with Roc Nation.

They claim the management company founded by JAY-Z sparked “acrimony” in their relationship with MTS.

We hope one day, Megan Thee Stallion can find peace and release herself from the grips of 1501 Certified Entertainment.

—

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

