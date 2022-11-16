In Louisiana Slavery Still On The Books; Beyonce Going For Grammy History; & More Info Revealed From 25 Year Old Woman Who Died In Cabo

THE BUZZ! Why Louisiana voted not to abolish slavery. It’s complicated It’s election season and there is a lot happening across the country.

In Louisiana they have rejected a measure to make an amendment to remove slavery and indenture servitude as a punishment for crime from their constitution.

So first you have to understand that the 13th amendment still to this day contains language that states even though slavery was abolished in 1865, there is an exception for crime.

So Louisiana officials wanted to update the wording to remove it from state law but then voters were told to reject the move on election day.

The state representative who initially sponsored the bill changed his mind. He said, the language was too ambiguous.

He told CNN “It’s too serious of an issue to leave up to the courts.” And “by failing to pass it, we’re no worse off on November 9 than we were on November 7,” but he said “I fully intend to bring it up again.”

President and CEO of Council for a Better Louisiana, said “We all felt like it would be better as opposed to passing it and then having to come back next year and explain to people why this amendment that everybody supported should be thrown out and corrected,”

Louisiana was not the only state with this amendment on their ballot this election. Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont voters approved measures to update their constitutions.

One example of why voting matters.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

Beyonce and jay Z tied the knot back in 2008. The two are also tied together for something else. Both are now tied for the most Grammy nominations with 88 each.

Beyonce heads into this year’s award show as the most nominated artists with 9 Grammy nods.

For the first time she got a nomination for the dance category. Shes’ up for the best dance-electronic music album, best dance-electronic recording, best R&B song, R&B performance, traditional R&B performance, song written for visual media.

Beyonce has 28 Grammy wins and with four more will make history with the most awards won. The current record stands at 31 and has been held since 1997.

Another interesting fact for this year, according to the recording academy nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color,

So this has the potential to be a very historic show. We’ll see how it turns out.