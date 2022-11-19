Freddie Jackson Talks Timeless Hits, His Legendary Career, Thoughts On Today’s R&B & More With Konan [WATCH HERE]

CLOSE
Freddie Jackson dropped by Magic 95.9 to catch up with Konan and unpack his legendary career!
He shared his thoughts on some of music’s timeless hits, how he dealt with the pandemic, his opinions on today’s R&B, and more!
Check out the full interview below:
