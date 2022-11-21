Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Booing Chris Brown’s Win

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland got the AMAs crowd in check after they booed Chris Brown‘s Favorite Male Artist award win.

Rowland presented Brown as the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category and she accepted it on his behalf because he didn’t show amid his performance being canceled. Once she announced the win, the crowd didn’t cheer and booed him.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Excuse me,” Rowland said when the crowd began to boo. “Chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category,” she continued to say.

On Saturday Chris Brown announced that he was supposed to perform a Michael Jackson tribute, but it was scratched for unknown reasons. He shared to Instagram of him in rehearsals with the caption “U SERIOUS?” sharing his frustration with the eight-minute performance being cut last minute.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The AMAs have yet to address why Brown’s tribute was suddenly canceled.

SEE:

Chris Brown Speaks Out On The Intimate Photos With Fans During His Meet-and-Greets

Woman Who Fired Shots Inside Of Dallas Love Field Airport Previously Claimed Chris Brown Is Her Husband

Hot Spot: Chris Brown Responds To Dallas Airport Shooter Who Claimed To Be His Wife [WATCH]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kelly Rowland Tells AMAs Crowd To “Chill Out” After Booing Chris Brown’s Win was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com