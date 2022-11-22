Who Is Kyra Harris Bolden? First Black Woman To Serve On The Michigan Supreme Court

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden has been chosen by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court. Bolden will be the first Black woman to serve on the state’s high court.

She will replace Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who announced in September her plans to step down to pursue other opportunities.

Bolden, a 34-year-old lawmaker from Southfield, will also be the youngest member of the Michigan Supreme Court, which means her presence on the court could be felt for decades. Whitmer described Bolden as someone “passionate about the law,” and say she will be a much-needed perspective to the court.

“She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman — and as a new, working mom — that has too long been left out,” Whitmer told the Detroit News. “Kyra is committed to fighting for justice for generations, and I know she will serve Michigan admirably, building a brighter future for her newborn daughter and all our kids.”

Although young, Bolden has solid experience for success in her new position. She was elected to the state House in 2018 and is a member of the House judiciary and insurance committees. According to Detroit News, before being elected she worked as an attorney with Lewis & Munday P.C. She was also a staff attorney for Judge John Murphy in Wayne County Circuit Court. She studied law at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden will serve a partial term which expires on Jan. 1, 2025. In order for her to complete the remainder of McCormack’s term, Bolden will have to run in the November 2024 general election. McCormack’s term was slated to expire on Jan. 1, 2029.

Although it is not guaranteed Bolden will stay on the court for long, she is definitely grateful for the opportunity.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen by Gov. Whitmer for this appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court,” Bolden told the Detroit News. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect.”

Big congrats to Kyra Harris Bolden!

SEE ALSO:

Alleged Club Q Shooter Is Grandson Of MAGA Official, And Was Arrested In 2021 In Connection With Bomb Threat

Op-Ed: Children Suffer When Policymakers Short-Change Early Childhood Education And Care

Basketball Legend Magic Johnson Hosts Food Giveaway In Detroit Ahead Of Holiday Season

The post Who Is Kyra Harris Bolden? First Black Woman To Serve On The Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on NewsOne.

Who Is Kyra Harris Bolden? First Black Woman To Serve On The Michigan Supreme Court was originally published on newsone.com