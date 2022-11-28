Born In This U.S. Territory No Citizenship; Company Pays Employees With Gift Cards; & Thousands Of Employees Fired by late Night Text

THE BUZZ! The Only U.S. Territory Without U.S. Birthright Citizenship The United States is made up of 50 states, one federal district, Washington DC, and four territories Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

And if you are born in any of thee areas you are US citizen. But there is one U.s territory where that rule does not apply, the American Samoas.

A territory held by the United States for 120 years

But if you are born in the Samoa you are not a U.S. citizen, instead you are a nationalist. The difference prevents them from doing certain things like voting, running for office, and holding specific jobs like law enforcement.

However, they are allowed to serve in the military. Matter of fact the report says more soldiers per capita come from the Pacific territory than from any other U.S. territory or state.

Samoans are able to become citizens. But they must move to the mainland, pass a history test, and pay at least $725 before legal fees. Not to mention the process is a long one and comes without any guarantee of success.

Crazy how that works.