Paul McCartney Makes Amanda Seales a Fan Girl [Watch]

Paul McCartney Performs At The O2 Arena

Imagine walking to a concert and bumping into Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney. Amanda Seales tells DJ Nailz about her moment with the Beatles great backstage during a Chris Rock concert and the celebrities in attendance but a photographic moment with McCartney was hard to pass up.

