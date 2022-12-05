SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman’s Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult

THE BUZZ!

911 Is A Joke: ACLU Lawsuit Claims SWAT Team Illegally Raided 77-Year-Old Black Woman’s Home Over A ‘Stolen iPhone’

When you hear stories of a SWAT Team arriving at a scene, You know it something serious, something big.

But this was far from that.

Ruby Johnson a 77 year old woman living in Denver was home and heard police on a bullhorn yelling at her to come out and surrender.

After she gave herself up, armed SWAT team entered her home and trashed it. What they found was very shocking, they found absolutely nothing and no signs of criminal activity.

Now the ACLU is getting involved and have filed a lawsuit. On the grounds that police botched the raid before it started with a sloppy investigation. Police were looking for a stolen truck believed to hold multiple guns, two drones, $4000 in cash, and an iPhone 11.

The ACLU claims Miss is suing lead detective Gary Staab for securing the search warrant with a “hastily prepared, bare-bones, misleading affidavit” relying on a ping from the missing phone. Allegedly misrepresenting this weak evidence to target Johnson’s home is illegal and violated her constitutional rights

And she should sue. Can you imagine if that was your Mother or Grandmother. You would be highly upset.