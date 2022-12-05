SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman’s Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
911 Is A Joke: ACLU Lawsuit Claims SWAT Team Illegally Raided 77-Year-Old Black Woman’s Home Over A ‘Stolen iPhone’
When you hear stories of a SWAT Team arriving at a scene, You know it something serious, something big.
But this was far from that.
Ruby Johnson a 77 year old woman living in Denver was home and heard police on a bullhorn yelling at her to come out and surrender.
After she gave herself up, armed SWAT team entered her home and trashed it. What they found was very shocking, they found absolutely nothing and no signs of criminal activity.
Now the ACLU is getting involved and have filed a lawsuit. On the grounds that police botched the raid before it started with a sloppy investigation. Police were looking for a stolen truck believed to hold multiple guns, two drones, $4000 in cash, and an iPhone 11.
The ACLU claims Miss is suing lead detective Gary Staab for securing the search warrant with a “hastily prepared, bare-bones, misleading affidavit” relying on a ping from the missing phone. Allegedly misrepresenting this weak evidence to target Johnson’s home is illegal and violated her constitutional rights
And she should sue. Can you imagine if that was your Mother or Grandmother. You would be highly upset.
Source: Bossip
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
The Supreme Court is back at it with another big subject in this country, religion and gay rights.
The highest court in the land is ready to hear the case of this Graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. She says it goes against her faith to do so.
The designer believes if the supreme court rules against her would force artists to do work that is against their faith.
Now on the other hand those who oppose her viewpoint say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or immigrants, among others.
Another big decision to be made by the supreme curt and we will see the outcome of this case will be.
Source: AP News
10-YEAR-OLD BOY CHARGED AS AN ADULT AFTER FATALLY SHOOTING MOTHER OVER VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSET
A decision was made to charge a 10 year old boy as an adult after he admitted to fatally shooting his Mother, who was only 44 years old.
WTMJ News reported she was shot at close range in her eye. Also that he first told the authorities that he’d shot her accidentally by twirling the gun around his finger.
According to the police, the boy stole the keys to his Mom’s locked gun safe and removed the gun. He also allegedly said that he’d gotten the gun because he was angry with his Mom for waking him up 30 minutes early and wouldn’t let him buy a virtual reality headset.
After the incident the young man was staying with family. But they called the police shortly after having some concerns regarding his behavior.
The boy’s aunt said she found out that he’d used his mother’s credit card the day after her death to buy an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset online.
Family members talked about him having rage issues and hearing voices which tell him to do bad things.
Police have charged him with first-degree reckless homicide. If found guilty he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Such a tragic story. But one that lets you know that mental health is for real.
Source: Black Enterprise