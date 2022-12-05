Did Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Get Engaged?!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Social media is speculating that Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones may be engaged!

In a recently shared post with Apryl and Taye, Apryl was seen wearing a gold band on her left hand. People in the comments are questioning if it’s an engagement ring.

The couple has been dating since February and has been very open about their relationship on social media by posting their lives together.

“We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he said in an interview about their status in the summer.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with, I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am,” he also shared on social media. “And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me. Like, I don’t understand. I can’t, there — that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or universe, cause somehow she’s next to me.”

Though neither of them has spoken about being engaged or married, the ring is causing a buzz. These two have been loving on each other consistently and fans think they may have made it official. Do you think that these two tied the knot without telling anyone?

Did Taye Diggs & Apryl Jones Get Engaged?! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com