Diddy Announces A New Addition To The Fam; Snoop & Master P May Have To Find A Ne Name; & Parents Suing Video Game Fortnite.

DIDDY REVEALS BIRTH OF BABY GIRL IN SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

Diddy has a lot of names, businesses, a liquor brand, and many hit songs.

But he had the internet buzzing over the weekend with a new surprise announcement.

Diddy is a daddy again. He has a newborn baby girl.

The music mogul made the news public in a Tweet. And also told us he named his daughter after himself, Love Sean Combs.

According to TMZ, Love Combs was born in Newport Beach, California sometime in October.

As for the Mother, Diddy didn’t give any details on who she might be. But he is very happy about the new addition to his family.

Tweeting, I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!

Diddy has a namesake and is a daddy again at 53 years young.