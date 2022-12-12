Diddy Announces A New Addition To The Fam; Snoop & Master P May Have To Find A Ne Name; & Parents Suing Video Game Fortnite.

CLOSE
DIDDY REVEALS BIRTH OF BABY GIRL IN SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT
Diddy has a lot of names, businesses, a liquor brand, and many hit songs.
But he had the internet buzzing over the weekend with a new surprise announcement.
Diddy is a daddy again. He has a newborn baby girl.
The music mogul made the news public in a Tweet. And also told us he named his daughter after himself, Love Sean Combs.
According to TMZ, Love Combs was born in Newport Beach, California sometime in October.
As for the Mother, Diddy didn’t give any details on who she might be. But he is very happy about the new addition to his family.
Tweeting, I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!
Diddy has a namesake and is a daddy again at 53 years young.
Source: Black Enterprise
Snoop And Master P Forced To Change The Name Of A Breakfast Cereal
Speaking about names.
Looks like Snoop Dogg and Master P might have to come up with a new name for their new cereal.
The two rappers and entrepreneurs came together to put out a brand new breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz.
Unfortunately, an unnamed competitor has ordered them to change the name, according to Rolling Stone.
But Snoop and Master P nare not done fighting. Snoop took to instgram to speaak on it. He wrote,
“So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop wrote in the caption. “We’ve built a national brand and disrupted the cereal industry, we did it with hard work and integrity. I know they’re uncomfortable and scared.”
We’ll see how this battle turns out.
And t I think we can figure out who that unnamed competitor is.
Source: BET
‘Fortnite’ Manufacturer Sued By Canadian Parents Over Game’s Alleged Addictive Properties
Now moving on.
If you are a parent or grandparent of young kids, then you know all about the video game Fortnite. These kids will play it until they can’t.
And I’m talking a lot of kids, the game has a worldwide audience of about 80 million.
Well, a group of parents from Canada have decided to sue Epic Games, who manufactures the Fortnite game. They are claiming that the game makes children into gaming addicts who stop eating, sleeping, and showering.
And it looks to be moving forward in the courts after a Canadian Supreme Court judge has authorized the lawsuit. He didn’t agree that the creators made the game addictive. He did say though that “This does not exclude the possibility that the game is in fact addictive and that its designer and distributor are presumed to know it.”
But as parents it is not on these game companies to monitor our children. That is on us.
Source: Deadline