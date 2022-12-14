Getting To Know: Who Would You Swap Places With For A Day?

Although we hope everyone out there is confident in who they are as individuals, it’s totally understandable to ponder what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes every once in a while.
Amanda and Nailz dedicated today’s “Getting To Know” segment to that topic specifically by asking this age-old question:
“If you could swap places with one person for a day, who would it be?”
Nailz went with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (seen above), and honestly can you blame him?! Amanda kept it a little more generic, but made a non-negotiable request that whoever it is have a mean three-point shot and can dunk on the competition.
Watch Amanda and Nailz break down who they would choose to be and why below on The Amanda Seales Show:
