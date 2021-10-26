Vaccines Maybe Going Younger; Civil Rights Icon Seeks To Expunge Record, & Insecure Got Some AKA’s Upset

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

FDA meeting on Pfizer’s Covid vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

So today the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets Tuesday for an all-day meeting on Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. They said if approved the shots could begin as early next month.

FDA recently posted its analysis of Pfizer’s data and they said that kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections in elementary school children and caused no unexpected safety issues and they found no new or unexpected side effects.

Source: CNBC

Claudette Colvin was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus. Now she’s fighting to get her record expunged

Many know the story of Rosa parks and the role she played in the historic Montgomery Bus Boycott. But not many know the story of the young women who did it first at fifteen years of age. And even though her case came first, speaking to CNN Colvin said Parks’ case received more attention during the civil rights movement in part because Parks’ image was more “acceptable to a White” community, and she was older, married and lighter skinned.

Colvin, was arrested during that incident and was charged with two counts of violating of the city’s segregation ordinance and one felony count of assaulting a police officer. She was convicted on all counts in juvenile court, but the segregation convictions were overturned on appeal. Today, at age 82, she is seeking to get all those charges expunged.

Her younger sister, told CNN that Colvin wants to get her record cleared so she can be an example for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“This is going to be her legacy to them,” Laster said. “I sat down on the bus so that you can stand up and take your rightful place as an American. And that’s what she wants for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. This is what she’s doing this for.”

And fa real tho…this should’ve been done already.

Source: CNN

‘I Am Not a Soror’: Amanda Seales Responds to Criticism About Her Portrayal as an AKA on Insecure

So this weekend kicked off the final season premiere of HBO’s hit show Insecure starring Issa Raye. And it seems there was a scene in the show that has some members of a specific Greek organization upset. Amanda Seales who plays a character named Tiffany Dubois was actually portraying a member of the sorority AKA Alpha Kappa Alpha in a scene and actually wore the organization’s colors and shield. And That did not sit well with quite a few members because Amanda is not an actual member of the organization. Many went to social media to express their feeling so much that it prompted Amanda Seales to actually respond , saying “I would be honored to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha but I simply am not. When I am Tiffany, I wear the letters with pride and regard and respect for those who did cross the burning sands.”

Issa Rae also eventually chimed in on Twitter, writing “Oh sh*t. Let me @HBO to delete one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.”

Yeah… that’s not happening.

Source: The Root

And that is what’s happening inside The Buzz

Also On Magic 95.9: