Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Punching Daughter; Harvard University Has A Black President; & Maryland Lottery Goes Digital

THE BUZZ!

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter

Amar’e Stoudemire is a former NBA star. He made a good name for himself in the league while playing for both the Knicks and The Heat. Now his name is making headlines for getting arrested in Miami.

According to police reports he was charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter.

The report says he accused his daughter of talking back to her Grandmother. Then he punched her on the right side of her jaw, slapped her in the face — leaving her with a bloody nose — and then repeatedly slapped the “left side of her body.”

One of the officers who responded to the scene wrote in the report that he “observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants.”

He denied the charges and posted on Instagram that, “Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts.”

As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”