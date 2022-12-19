Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Punching Daughter; Harvard University Has A Black President; & Maryland Lottery Goes Digital

CLOSE
Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested in Miami after allegedly punching his teenage daughter
Amar’e Stoudemire is a former NBA star. He made a good name for himself in the league while playing for both the Knicks and The Heat. Now his name is making headlines for getting arrested in Miami.
According to police reports he was charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his teenage daughter.
The report says he accused his daughter of talking back to her Grandmother. Then he punched her on the right side of her jaw, slapped her in the face — leaving her with a bloody nose — and then repeatedly slapped the “left side of her body.”
One of the officers who responded to the scene wrote in the report that he “observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants.”
He denied the charges and posted on Instagram that, “Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts.”
As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.”
So looks like there’s more to this story. We’ll see what happens next.
Source: CBS
Claudine Gay Makes History as First Black Harvard President
Harvard university is making a presidential change, and the move is a historic one.
The school’s 30th President will be Claudine Gay, a black woman. and the first person of color to have that title.
Not her first historic accomjpishemnt at the university. She was also the first woan and person of color to serve in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ top post.
Her new hire makes her only the second woman to preside over the University and the second Black woman to lead an Ivy League school. The first Ruth J. Simmons the President of Brown uiversity.
Claudine is also a daughter of Haitian immigrants and said her parents instilled in her the importance of education at a very young age.
She said, “My parents believed that education opens every door, but, of course, they gave me three options: I could become an engineer, a doctor, or a lawyer, which I’m sure that other kids of immigrant parents could relate to,” she said. “So let’s just say becoming an academic was not what my parents had in mind.”
I’m sure they are very proud and happy about all you’ve accomplished. Congratulation.
Source: The Crimson.com
Maryland Lottery drawings go digital: Watch winning numbers drawn online
Speaking of changes.
The Maryland Lottery is remixing how they draw numbers moving forward.
The lottery will no longer do a televised lottery drawing. Instead they are taking a digital approach to picking numbers.
A computer called the Random Number Generator will be selecting the winning numbers.
The technology is not new. It’s already being used in games like Keno and raceteax.
director of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency said, “It is quick, efficient, cost effective and extremely secure.” And added that it will also produce the same, fair results for players.
The Maryland Lottery will use the RNG system for the Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match drawings.
The new system starts Monday.
Somehow I feel when you tell these hackers its more secure. They go hard at trying to show you differently.
Hope we won’t be doing a Lottery has been hacked story.