R Kelly Alleged Agreement With Aaliyah’s Parents; Amazon Set To Layoff 18K; & NBA Star Drug Tested After Scoring 71 Points.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
R. KELLY SOLD RIGHTS TO HIS ALBUMS TO AALIYAH’S FAMILY TO AVOID ARREST OVER ILLEGAL MARRIAGE
More information regarding R Kelly’s past is coming out.
The final series of the Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd.
In those episodes the story of R Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah was discussed.
He was 27 and Aaliyah was 14 when the rumors of them dating started. Then they got married with fake documents showing Aaliyah was 18.
The marriage was annulled by Aaliyah’s parents in February 1995.
The episode also disclosed an alleged agreement with Aaliyah’s parents and R Kelly.
That alleged agreement was that Aaliyah’s family wouldn’t press charges against Kelly if he sold the rights to his first three albums them.
A claim that has not been confirmed by the family of Aaliyah as they did not participate in the docu-series and have not commented on that situation.
Source: Black Enterprise
Amazon CEO says company will lay off more than 18,000 workers
Well speaking of claims. The tech giant Amazon is claiming that they will be making some changes.
The company plans to layoff 18,000 employees.
That is the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year.
Amazon CEO wrote in a blog post that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain economy and the company’s rapid hiring over the last several years.
They are trying to lookout for those being laid off.
He also said, “We are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,”
As for what positions will be eliminated.
The cuts will primarily come from the company’s corporate workforce,. And good news for hourly warehouse workers they won’t be affected.
18,000 is a lot of jobs gone. But believe it or not, that is only just a little more than 1% of the 1.5 million workers Amazon employees.
Who knew Amazon employed so many people.
Source: NPR
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Drug-Tested After 71 Point Game
And who knew that after an amazing performance in a NBA game, you get drug tested.
That is what happened to NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Mitchell had one of the best scoring showings in NBA history with 71 points. That is the most points scored by an NBA player since late NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game.
An amazing feat one worthy of a drug test.
According to ESPN, the All-Star shooting guard and the rest of the Cavs players were actually subjected to random tests for PEDs, performance enhancement drugs.
Keep in mind, NBA players are required to take up to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two additional tests during the offseason.
But is this just coincidental or intentional?
Who knows, but the timing sure is funny.
Source: Vibe