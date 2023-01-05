R Kelly Alleged Agreement With Aaliyah’s Parents; Amazon Set To Layoff 18K; & NBA Star Drug Tested After Scoring 71 Points.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

R. KELLY SOLD RIGHTS TO HIS ALBUMS TO AALIYAH’S FAMILY TO AVOID ARREST OVER ILLEGAL MARRIAGE

More information regarding R Kelly’s past is coming out.

The final series of the Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd.

In those episodes the story of R Kelly’s relationship with Aaliyah was discussed.

He was 27 and Aaliyah was 14 when the rumors of them dating started. Then they got married with fake documents showing Aaliyah was 18. The marriage was annulled by Aaliyah’s parents in February 1995.

The episode also disclosed an alleged agreement with Aaliyah’s parents and R Kelly.

That alleged agreement was that Aaliyah’s family wouldn’t press charges against Kelly if he sold the rights to his first three albums them.

A claim that has not been confirmed by the family of Aaliyah as they did not participate in the docu-series and have not commented on that situation.

Source: Black Enterprise

Amazon CEO says company will lay off more than 18,000 workers Well speaking of claims. The tech giant Amazon is claiming that they will be making some changes. The company plans to layoff 18,000 employees. That is the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. Amazon CEO wrote in a blog post that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain economy and the company’s rapid hiring over the last several years. They are trying to lookout for those being laid off. He also said, “We are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” As for what positions will be eliminated. The cuts will primarily come from the company’s corporate workforce,. And good news for hourly warehouse workers they won’t be affected. 18,000 is a lot of jobs gone. But believe it or not, that is only just a little more than 1% of the 1.5 million workers Amazon employees. Who knew Amazon employed so many people.