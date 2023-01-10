El Debarge Arrested At Gas Station; Bmore’s No Squeegee Zones In effect; & A Potential Gas Stove Ban

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

EL DEBARGE BUSTED FOR WEAPON & DRUGS

An exclusive news report break today about R&B singer El Debarge, who was arrested again.

Burbank Police told TMZ, he was already stopped at a gas station when they noticed he had expired tags. When they approached, they saw an expandable metal baton, an illegal weapon, in his car.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found found pepper spray and suspected narcotics. It was also reported that El didn’t ahve a valid drivers license either.

He was charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement tells us they believe the narcotic is heroin.

The report says DeBarge posted a $25K bond and will return for a court date in March.

Source: TMZ

“No squeegee zones” go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore We have had a long concerning issue in our city when it comes to squeegee workers. Not only complaints from drivers and residents in certain neighborhoods have been many. Not to mention violence and even the tragic loss of life last summer. That has lead to officials to come up with a plan to eliminate the squeegee working. Introducing the Squeegee Collaborative Working Action Plan , an 18-point plan that includes increased outreach to underage squeegee workers, more caseworkers, and accountability for drivers who stop cars to engage with the workers. One of the things in that plan kicked off today. The No squeegee zones. A squeegee ban in six high-traffic areas that includes a two-strike warning system before a citation is issued. One area includes the area where a man died at the intersection at Light and Conway Streets. The other zones are President Street, MLK Boulevard, Sinclair and Moravia, Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Hopefully all of this will make a difference. We’ll see.