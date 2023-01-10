El Debarge Arrested At Gas Station; Bmore’s No Squeegee Zones In effect; & A Potential Gas Stove Ban

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
EL DEBARGE BUSTED FOR WEAPON & DRUGS
An exclusive news report break today about R&B singer El Debarge, who was arrested again.
Burbank Police told TMZ, he was already stopped at a gas station when they noticed he had expired tags. When they approached, they saw an expandable metal baton, an illegal weapon, in his car.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found found pepper spray and suspected narcotics. It was also reported that El didn’t ahve a valid drivers license either.
He was charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement tells us they believe the narcotic is heroin.
The report says DeBarge posted a $25K bond and will return for a court date in March.
Source: TMZ
“No squeegee zones” go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore
We have had a long concerning issue in our city when it comes to squeegee workers.
Not only complaints from drivers and residents in certain neighborhoods have been many. Not to mention violence and even the tragic loss of life last summer.
That has lead to officials to come up with a plan to eliminate the squeegee working.
Introducing the Squeegee Collaborative Working Action Plan, an 18-point plan that includes increased outreach to underage squeegee workers, more caseworkers, and accountability for drivers who stop cars to engage with the workers.
One of the things in that plan kicked off today. The No squeegee zones.
A squeegee ban in six high-traffic areas that includes a two-strike warning system before a citation is issued.
One area includes the area where a man died at the intersection at Light and Conway Streets.
The other zones are President Street, MLK Boulevard, Sinclair and Moravia, Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue.
Hopefully all of this will make a difference. We’ll see.
Source: CBS
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves
Talking about bans.
Do you have a gas stove in your home or apartment?
Well, you might not for long, if this federal agency gets its way.
They want to put a ban on gas stoves saying they are a source of indoor pollution and linking them to child asthma.
A December 2022 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that almost 13% of current childhood asthma in the US is attributable to gas stove use.
Other studies have found these stoves emit significant levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter – which without proper ventilation can raise the levels of indoor concentration levels to unsafe levels as deemed by the EPA.
Would you considered changing to an electric stove?
Might not have a choice in the near future.
Source: CNN